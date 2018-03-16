Art in Public Spaces: Building Community Colloquium

In addition to six days of fine arts events, the annual Arts and Creativity Festival at Carthage College will bring regional artists, scholars, and arts administrators together for a timely panel discussion on the role of art in public spaces in modern society.

Last year's clashes over the display of Confederate monuments ignited an ongoing public debate about various artwork across the country. Panelists will discuss how to approach art in public spaces, given the country's sharply differing views of history and hopes for the future. Who should decide what's on display in our public spaces, and who pays for it?

Panelists will include:

– Dr. Derek B. Counts, Professor and Chair, Department of Art History, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Associate Director for the Athienou Archaeological Project in Athienou, Cyprus

– Dr. Katharine Keenan, Visiting Assistant Professor, Classics and History, Carthage College

– Clara-lin Tappa, Chairperson of the Arts Fund, a component fund of the Kenosha Community Foundation

– Bruce Niemi, sculptor

– Trenton Baylor, sculptor, Associate Professor of Art, University of Wisconsin-Parkside

– Paul Salsieder, Carthage student (double major in studio art and art history; muralist)