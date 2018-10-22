Art Shay: In Action Photographs at UW-Whitewater October 22 through November 17

Crossman Gallery in the Greenhill Center of the Arts

(WHITEWATER, WIS.)— UW-Whitewater plays host to the incredible photographs of internationally recognized photographer, Art Shay. The photographic exhibit will be in the Crossman Gallery, in the Greenhill Center of the Arts on the UW-Whitewater Campus from October 22 through November 17, with an opening reception with Erica DeGlopper on October 25 from 5-7 pm. The Crossman Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10am - 5pm, Monday through Thursday evenings from 6pm - 8pm and Saturdays from 1pm - 4pm. The Art Shay: In Action exhibit will display a selection of fifty large scale prints presented as a chronological tour through mid-century American Life. Shay was “not flinching in the face of a news event,” he was a photojournalist in the truest sense of the word taking incredible photos and writing the stories that accompanied them. Author Russell Banks wrote, “Art Shay was that rare and absolutely necessary citizen who is blessed with a cold eye, a clear head and a warm heart.”