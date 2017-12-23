Arte Para Todos Presents: 7th Annual Holiday Hip-Hop Benefit
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
You can't spell "H(A)PP(Y) HO(L)I(DAYS)" without "HIP-HOP"!
Returning to Riverwest this Xmas Eve Eve is the 7th installment of the HOLIDAY HIP-HOP PARTY JAM FUNCTION FOR DOPE FOLKS TO MINGLE AND JINGLE BELLS AND BUTTS FOR A COOL CAUSE.
All proceeds will benefit MPS arts + music programs via Arte Para Todos, an annual volunteer-run festival that has raised over $50K for Milwaukee schools.
This year's event will be a dance party - "Old School vs. New School" - with DJ DRiPSweat x Turtle Souup x Domo spinning the best of boom bap to mumble rap.
Featuring performances from Automatic + Shle Berry.
$10 suggested, $5 minimum donation
But feel free to MAKE IT RAIN.
Doors at 9PM
Party at 10PM