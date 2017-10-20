Artisan Market
The Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Join us as The Iron Horse Hotel hosts our annual Artisan Market in The Yard. Come browse some of Milwaukee’s finest handmade goods and get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Vendors will be offering a variety of unique gifts, ranging from candles to handmade leather items. Warm up with hot-and-boozy drink specials and menu offerings from The Yard, ensuring a picture-perfect fall day.
Info
