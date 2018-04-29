Artist Reception for Ari David Rosenthal: RIVETING New Works

Opening Artist Reception: Sunday, April 29, 3:30-5:30 P.M.

20, 2018- Milwaukee, WI- Ari Rosenthal is proud to announce his upcoming exhibit in collaboration with Ovation Communities beginning April 29. Mr. Rosenthal’s artwork is a unique and highly saturated blend of graphic design and abstract photography. This exhibit will showcase a variety of pieces that range from dynamic landscapes, architectural abstractions, musical themes and Rosenthal’s modern approach to Judaica artwork. “I am excited to be working with the Ovation organization to create a diverse showcase of my vibrant portfolio that the community will enjoy. Ovation has made a clear commitment to supporting the arts community in Milwaukee and I’m looking forward to this upcoming collaboration,” writes Ari Rosenthal.

“Ovation Communities’ OASIS CAFE is honored to show the riveting work of Ari David Rosenthal. His edgy interpretation of his subjects and his fearless use of color set him apart as an artistic force that cannot be ignored,” says Randy Crosby , Chief Administrative Officer for Ovation Communities.

The artist reception will take place on Sunday, April 29, from 3:30 to 5:30pm at Oasis Café on Prospect Avenue and the exhibit will be on display through June.

About Ari David Rosenthal

Rosenthal is a Milwaukee based artist, entrepreneur and musician. He has been a featured artist at Gallery M @ The Intercontinental Hotel, Iron Horse Hotel, The Art Bar, Crown Judaica and his work has been published both locally and nationally. He is the owner of Ari Rosenthal Photography, an award winning commercial photography studio based in Shorewood. Mr. Rosenthal’s visual art website is www.aridavidrosenthal.com

About OASIS CAFÉ:

Ovation Communities’ kosher OASIS CAFÉ is the only sitdown kosher restaurant in Wisconsin and is located at the Milwaukee Jewish Home facility on Milwaukee’s East Side. Website- www.ovation.org