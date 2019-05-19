Arts at the Waelderhaus welcomes saxophonist Ben Hiles on Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. Hiles will be performing with Nick Towns, a collaborative pianist on the staff of Lawrence University, and Melanie Shefchik, who is also a freshman saxophonist at Lawrence University.

A graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School, Hile’s musical and academic achievements have earned him awards in excellence including the Ruth DeYoung Kohler Scholarship for Artistic Excellence in the spring of 2018. Ben is currently a freshman at Lawrence University, where he is earning his Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education and Saxophone Performance. Ben performs in the saxophone section of the Lawrence University Wind Ensemble, a saxophone duo, two saxophone quartets, and the Lawrence University Saxophone Ensemble.

Admission is free, and reservations are encouraged due to limited seating. No tickets are necessary. Call the Waelderhaus at 920-453-2851 to reserve your seat, or email us at www.kohlerfoundation.org

The Waelderhaus is managed by Kohler Foundation and offers unique cultural events throughout the year. It’s located at 1100 W. Riverside Dr., Kohler, and is open daily (except holidays) to the public for guided tours free of charge at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

Kohler Foundation is a non-profit, private foundation that supports arts, education, and art preservation initiatives in Sheboygan County and the state of Wisconsin.