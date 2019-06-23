Arts at the Waelderhaus welcomes the Clipper City Chordsmen on Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. This all-male a cappella singing group with forty members ages 16-88 loves to perform a cappella music in the barbershop style, preserving the heritage of the barbershop quartet.

Director Dave Buss is very proud of the progress this chorus has made over the decades that he has been involved with the organization. “At Waelderhaus, the chorus will be presenting a ‘variety show’ with fun songs and jokes. The quality of singing that these guys bring to the stage is fantastic.” Songs scheduled for the Waelderhaus performance include music from Disney, show tunes, tender love ballads, patriotic songs, and even a polka.

Also appearing with the chorus at the Waelderhaus are Chordsmen member quartets Cool Street and Private Stock.

Admission is free, and reservations are encouraged due to limited seating. No tickets are necessary. Call the Waelderhaus at 920-453-2851 to reserve your seat, or email us at www.kohlerfoundation.org

The Waelderhaus is managed by Kohler Foundation and offers unique cultural events throughout the year. It’s located at 1100 W. Riverside Dr., Kohler, and is open daily (except holidays) to the public for guided tours free of charge at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.