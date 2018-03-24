Artwork Critique with 2016-17 RAM Artist Fellowship Recipients

1 Day, Saturday, March 24

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fee: $15.00

Member Fee: $10.00

Receive professional feedback on your current artwork from two of the 2016-17 RAM Artist Fellowship Recipients.

Kristen Bartel (top), artist and Assistant Professor of Printmaking and Digital Photography, UW-Parkside, Kenosha. She is originally from the Southern United States and currently lives and works in Southeast Wisconsin. She has a BA from the University of Texas and MFA from Southern Illinois University. Kristen has had artwork in several solo and group exhibitions across the county.

"As an artist invested in contemporary print-media with a strong background in traditional printmaking, my practice remains firmly rooted in multiplicity and duplication. I combine traditional print techniques with drawing, photography and digital media. Most recently I am exploring the impact of consumer culture on natural resources and the American west."

Lisa Bigalke has a BA in Studio Art from UW-Parkside, Kenosha and an MFA from Louisiana State University. She is currently an Adjunct Professor at UW-Parkside and co-owner of Rudbeckia Press in Kenosha. Her artwork is in several permanent collections including Lawrence University, UW-Milwaukee, and Racine Art Museum. She has also participated in numerous exhibitions around the United States.

"Most people have a place that makes them feel alive. For me this is being outside with my feet in the grass. Farm, park, garden--it doesn't matter, as long as plants are growing. The bulk of my imagery has come from places explored with friends -- the Chequamegon National Forest, Grant Park in Milwaukee, or even my garden."

Bring up to two pieces for critique. Space is limited, register early.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Classes are held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.