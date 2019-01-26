ArtWorks: Studio Clearance

Artists have cleared out their studios. You will find incredible savings on many pieces of quality art for your home or office.

This is the place to look for quality fine art and clearance prices.

ArtWorks: Art Show and Clearance returns for our 9th annual Art Show at the Waukesha Expo on January 26, 2019. We are in the Round Arena building, at the Waukesha Expo.

Ceramics, Paintings, Fiber, Jewelry, Photography, Glass, Sculpture, Wood and more. But it's only one day. This is a Juried Art Show. Entry for attendees is $5 or bring 2 canned food items. Either way, the entry fee goes to the FOOD Pantry of Waukesha County.

Best selection in the morning. Best prices in the afternoon. What else do you have to do in the middle of January?

Event Dates: January 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Waukesha Expo

1000 Northview Road Waukesha, WI