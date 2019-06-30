Ascension Fellowship Church's 4th Anniversary & Building Dedication Service

"We Have Come This Far By Faith" will be the theme of Ascension Fellowship Church's (Pastor Marvin G. Spence) 4th Anniversary/Building Dedication Service. Come out and join us on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3 pm, while we give praise to our Lord and Savior for leading us to our new place of worship at 2429 West Hampton Avenue. Our guest speaker will be Pastor Kurt Boyd of The Way of the Cross Missionary Baptist Church. The doors are always open as our credo is "ascending to be the people that God has called us to be". We would be glad to have you! Light refreshments and fellowship to follow.