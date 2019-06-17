Ascension Wisconsin Free Community Dental Clinic

Ascension Wisconsin is hosting a free community dental clinic at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee. Dental professionals will provide dental assesment, dental cleaning, x-rays and extractions. These services are available to individuals who have not seen a dentist in more than year, are uninsured or Medicaid insured, meet the income eligibility requirements and are at least 18 years-old. Appointments are required. Please call 262-243-7533 to schedule an appointment.