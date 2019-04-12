5 Points Art Gallery & Studios "Ase: The Code And Countenance Of The Orisha" Exhibition Opening American and Cuban Histories Reconnect In “Ase” Exhibition On Apr. 12

MILWAUKEE, WI - 5 Points Art Gallery & Studios is introducing for the first time in the United States, the mixed media and painted works of Afro-Cuban artist, Leyssy Margarita O’Farrill Nicholas in the group exhibition "Ase: The Code And Countenance Of The Orisha", opening April12, 2019.

Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. (CST), "Ase: The Code And Countenance Of The Orisha" showcases three different artistic executions of selected stories surrounding powerful Yoruba-based spirits of nature and deities of human behavior and concepts, called Orisha.

Featured artwork and artists in this 3-person exhibition include textured abstract clay reliefs by Muneer Bahauddeen (Milwaukee, WI), floor-to-ceiling figurative paintings of the seven Orisha powers by Ammar Nsoroma (Milwaukee, WI) and mixed media compositions revealing symbolic markings and cracked codes from this male-dominated secret society by Leyssy O’Farrill Nicholas (Havana, Cuba), in her first U.S. exhibition, rounding out the trio.

Come absorb the visual and oral histories of these Gods of Harvest, Love, War, Fertility, and more and witness how their stories overlap and diverge between different countries impacted by the slave trade. Artist talk at 7 p.m. (CST).

"Ase: The Code And Countenance Of The Orisha" is on display until May 26, 2019.

