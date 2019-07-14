Asia Fest of Milwaukee 2019
Wisconsin State Fair Park (Products Pavilion) 640 South 84th Street, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
COME CELEBRATE ASIA !! FREE UNLIMITED Carnival Rides with admission pass !! FREE Entertainment !! Helicopter Rides !! Authentic Asian Cuisines !! Kids special interactive activity area !! Live Asian & Non-Asian bands from different places ...
Take a trip down to Asia. Enjoy the flavors and culture of Asia all in one place, Asia Fest of Milwaukee. Your ticket to Asian hospitality. All of Asia will be gathered in one place. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is a place for food lovers. It is the place of FOOD-FUSION.
Authentic food vendors, authentic Asian beverages and more await your taste buds at Asia Fest of Milwaukee!
This is your ticket to an Asian dream. Famous colorful dance, music, live band and different performances from India, China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many more. Enjoy multiple stages of live ethnic performances, kids workshop, arts, crafts, magic show and above all a carnival of your dreams.
Highlights - Asia Fest of Milwaukee 2019
FREE Unlimited Carnival Rides with admission pass
FREE Entertainment
Helicopter Rides
Performances by many professional Asian & Non-Asian groups
Live Asian & Non-Asian bands from different places
Kids special interactive activity area
Authentic Asian Dances
Martial Arts
Authentic Asian Cuisines
Spectacular Lion Dance
Taiko Drumming
Face Painting