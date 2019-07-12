Come CELEBRATE ASIA !!

Take a trip down to Asia. Enjoy the flavors and culture of Asia all in one place, Asia Fest of Milwaukee. Your ticket to Asian hospitality. All of Asia will be gathered in one place. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is a place for food lovers. It is the place of FOOD-FUSION.

Authentic food vendors, authentic Asian beverages and more await your taste buds at Asia Fest of Milwaukee!

This is your ticket to an Asian dream. Famous colorful dance, music, live band and different performances from India, China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many more. Enjoy multiple stages of live ethnic performances, kids workshop, arts, crafts, magic show and above all a carnival of your dreams.

Highlights - Asia Fest of Milwaukee 2019

FREE Unlimited Carnival Rides with admission pass

FREE Entertainment

Helicopter Rides

Performances by local bands

Authentic Asian Dances

Martial Arts

Authentic Asian Cuisines

Spectacular Lion Dance

Taiko Drumming

Face Painting