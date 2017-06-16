Asleep at the Wheel with Dale Watson

Event time: 8pm

On Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m., pioneering Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel will join rockabilly honky-tonker Dale Watson for a rollicking double-bill at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Ray Benson founded Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel in West Virginia over 40 years ago. Now an eight-piece band based in Austin, Asleep at the Wheel has accumulated nine Grammy awards, 20 studio albums, and 20 singles on the Billboard country charts—all told, they’ve sold 1.5 million records. Asleep at the Wheel is bringing a fresh look and sound into 2016, with recent additions Katie Shore (fiddle), Dennis Ludiker (fiddle, mandolin), and Connor Forsyth (keyboard) bringing a newfound energy to the band.

Sing Out! says Asleep at the Wheel plays with “understated virtuosity.”

Asleep at the Wheel will be joined at DCA by honky-tonker and fellow Texan Dale Watson. Earlier this year, Watson and Benson teamed up to record “Dale and Ray,” a duets album that celebrates two of country music’s biggest mavericks. Performing together, Asleep at the Wheel and Dale Watson are captivating, paying tribute to the boisterous juke joints that introduced them to audiences—and each other—in the first place.

The Austin Chronicle calls Asleep at the Wheel and Dale Watson “informal yet masterful … a perfect pairing.”

The June 26 concert is made possible with support from presenting sponsor Landmark Resort; major sponsors Chop, Door County Brewing Company, and On Deck Clothing Company; and supporting sponsor Wisconsin Public Radio.

Asleep at the Wheel and Dale Watson will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26. Tickets for the concert range from $29 to $49. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

