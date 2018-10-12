Astronomy Night - Stargazing Event

UWM at Waukesha is hosting an ASTRONOMY NIGHT – STAR GAZING EVENT on Friday, October 12 from 7-9pm.

Instructors include: Dr. Swapnil Tripathi (UW-M@WAS, Physics) and Dr. Tate Wilson (Carroll University, Physics) guiding us in observing the night sky with telescopes.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free. Campus Address: 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha.

Park in Lot 1: http://waukesha.uwc.edu/about/overview/campus-map

Join local astronomy enthusiasts in viewing the night sky and learning what you can see with telescopes. In the case of inclement weather we will have an indoor presentation. Remember to dress for the weather.