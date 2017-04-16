Astrophotography Show

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7 p.m. -8 p.m.

Hone your photography skills to the stars with this special Astrophotography event. Expert Dennis Roscoe will be at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium to instruct everyone on the skills needed to take a beautiful photo of the night sky and cosmos. 

Price: Free

