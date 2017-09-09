The Company of Strangers Theater presents Oscar Wilde's "Ideal Husband"
The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: September 22, 23, 29 at 7pm, September 30 at 2pm
The Company of Strangers Theater presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy AN IDEAL HUSBAND.
Synopsis: Sir Robert Chiltern is a respected government official and a loving husband. His friend, Lord Arthur Goring, is a notorious womanizer who lives a life of casual lounging, meaningless flirtations, and multiple illicit affairs. At least, that is how they are perceived. When old acquaintance Laura Cheveley arrives in London to stir up trouble, the lives of the two men become increasingly complicated and intertwined, and their true natures are revealed. Performed with an analysis on stereotyping and assumptions, this classic British comedy will be performed with a Steampunk flair and style.
CAST LIST:
SIR ROBERT CHILTERN - RALPH WILLIAMS
LADY CHILTERN - KAREN ELIZABETH SHARKEY
LORD GORING - ROB SCHREINER
MRS. CHEVERLY - NOELLE THOMPSON
MABEL CHILTERN - JULIA MARSAN
LADY MARKBY - VANESSA RAE HALL
LORD CAVERSHAM - PAUL PFANNENSTIEL
PHIPPS - GORDON WISNIEWSKI
LADY BASILDON - MARY BUCHEL
MRS. MARCHMONT - KATE ETERNICK
VICOMTE DE NANJAC - IAN ETERNICK
MR. MONTFORD/JAMES - BRIAN NAUMANN
MASON/HAROLD - KERRUAN SHEPPARD
$10/ticket - family friendly
The Underground Collaborative
161 W. Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee
(Lower level of the Grand Ave Mall, Plankington Bldg, under TJ Maxx)
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-ideal-husband-by-oscar-wilde-tickets-37248225445
More info: www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows
