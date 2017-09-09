The Company of Strangers Theater presents Oscar Wilde's "Ideal Husband"

Event time: September 22, 23, 29 at 7pm, September 30 at 2pm

The Company of Strangers Theater presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy AN IDEAL HUSBAND.

Synopsis: Sir Robert Chiltern is a respected government official and a loving husband. His friend, Lord Arthur Goring, is a notorious womanizer who lives a life of casual lounging, meaningless flirtations, and multiple illicit affairs. At least, that is how they are perceived. When old acquaintance Laura Cheveley arrives in London to stir up trouble, the lives of the two men become increasingly complicated and intertwined, and their true natures are revealed. Performed with an analysis on stereotyping and assumptions, this classic British comedy will be performed with a Steampunk flair and style.

CAST LIST:

SIR ROBERT CHILTERN - RALPH WILLIAMS

LADY CHILTERN - KAREN ELIZABETH SHARKEY

LORD GORING - ROB SCHREINER

MRS. CHEVERLY - NOELLE THOMPSON

MABEL CHILTERN - JULIA MARSAN

LADY MARKBY - VANESSA RAE HALL

LORD CAVERSHAM - PAUL PFANNENSTIEL

PHIPPS - GORDON WISNIEWSKI

LADY BASILDON - MARY BUCHEL

MRS. MARCHMONT - KATE ETERNICK

VICOMTE DE NANJAC - IAN ETERNICK

MR. MONTFORD/JAMES - BRIAN NAUMANN

MASON/HAROLD - KERRUAN SHEPPARD

$10/ticket - family friendly

September 22, 23, 29 @ 7pm

September 30 @ 2pm

The Underground Collaborative

161 W. Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee

(Lower level of the Grand Ave Mall, Plankington Bldg, under TJ Maxx)

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-ideal-husband-by-oscar-wilde-tickets-37248225445

More info: www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows

Price: $10/ticket https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-ideal-husband-by-oscar-wilde-tickets-37248225445