The Attraction Show Artists Reception

"Attraction" Art Exhibit Combines Art and Disco

In honor of Valentines Day, The Rogues Artists Group is inviting you and your bestie to attend their interpretive art exhibit based on love and attraction. The show, titled "Attraction," is being held at Inspirations Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. Also in honor of Valentines Day, there will be a disco-themed artists reception on Friday, February 1st, from 6:00 - 9:00 pm celebrating the birth of disco on Valentine's Day 1970. Guests are encouraged but not required, to wear their platform shoes, leisure suits or their best polyester to the opening.

The "Attraction" exhibit showcases the work of 18 of The Rogues artists. Media represented includes sculpture, metalwork, jewelry, pastel, plein air, watercolor, oil, cut paper, assemblage, and mixed media. Hang out under the disco ball with exhibiting artists Jon Wos, William Lemke, Tom Smith, Laura Easey-Jones, Annan Affotey, Thomas Buchs, Donna Staats, Gwen Granzow, Beth Stoddard, Carol Christ, JJ Joyce, Debbie Callahan, Dan Pierce, Julie San Felipe, Jim Maki, Lynda Brothen, Barbara Friedman, Marcia Hero, Cherie Raffel, Suzanne Eli-Germaine, and Cyndy Baran. Disco Music will accompany the opening reception. Enjoy light retro-style refreshments and invest in a piece of original art for your home or office. There is no charge for the event.

The "Attraction" show runs from February 1st through February 26th, 2019. After the opening, gallery visits are by appointment only. To schedule a time, call Erico, 414 587 3474.

The Rogues Artists Group is made up of 35 artists producing investment-quality art. The Rogues Artists Group was established in 2018 and exhibits at a variety of venues around the state. Membership in The Rogues is by invitation only. For more information visit www.roguesartists.org or email rogue1gallery@gmail.com.

Inspiration Studios and Art Gallery is operated by founder Erico Ortiz. Inspiration Stuios and Gallery aims to create a welcoming environment for emerging and established artists to exhibit their creations. Located in the heart of downtown West Allis, this exciting venue draws the local community by featuring local artists. For more information visit www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com or email ericoortiz@aol.com.