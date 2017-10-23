Auditions for Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” on Monday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 7.

Vanya and Sonia are living their mundane lives when their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her much younger boyfriend, Spike. The three siblings, all with extremely different personalities, reflect on life and the circumstances that have brought them together for a weekend of dysfunctional melancholy. Winning the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” transforms their misery into heartfelt comedy with wit and absurdity.

Roles are available for two men and four women: one man and two women in their 50s, one man in his late 20s, one woman in her early 20s, and one woman, any age. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Michael Clickner will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 7. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in November and will be performed weekends January 12 – 28, 2018. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.