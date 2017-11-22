Auditions for Village Playhouse

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST AUDITIONS

December 11,12,13 from 7-9 PM at Inspiration Studios. English accents will be used for the production and will be helpful at auditions. Cold reading from the script. No appointment needed. Show runs February 9-25, 2018 at Inspiration Studios.

Roles available -

John “Jack” Worthing: J.P., aka Ernest, early 30’s, to mid-40's is a wealthy young gentleman who takes life seriously. He’s a friend of Algernon whose behavior he sometimes deplores. John is Cecily’s guardian and is in love with Gwendolen Fairfax.

Algernon Moncrieff: Early 30’s,to mid-40's is the brilliantly witty and blithely selfish nephew of Lady Bracknell and cousin to Gwendolen Fairfax. He’s Ernest’s (John/Jack’s) best friend. He’s in love with Cecily Cardew. Hon.

Gwendolen Fairfax: Early 20’s to mid-30's, is Algernon’s young, aristocratic and charmingly superficial cousin and Lady Bracknell’s daughter. She’s in love with John/Jack/Ernest.

Lady Bracknell: 55 +, is domineering, cunning, mercenary and snobbish. She’s Gwendolen’s mother, and she means to see her daughter well-married. A formidable woman, Lady Bracknell is used to having her own way in all ways.

Cecily Cardew: Late Teens to early 20’s, is a young woman given to romantic fantasies and intrigued by the wickedness of Jack’s brother. She is the simpler, more innocent country girl to Gwendolyn’s sophisticated city girl.

Rev. Canon Chasuble, D.D. (Doctor of Divinity): 55 +, is the pleasant rector on John/Jack’s estate and has a crush on Miss Prism.

Miss Prism: 50 +, is Cecily’s pedantic governess. She’s somewhat puritanical, but her softer side leans toward Dr. Chasuble. She once wrote an important novel.

Merriman: 30 – 70 is the butler at Jack’s country estate.

Lane: 30 – 70, is Algernon’s manservant.

