Audition Submission Month!

For the months of April, The Company of Strangers Theater is collecting submissions for two of its upcoming events!

1) Submit your application for the IMPROV SHOW-DOWN to be part of a theatrical team-based improvisation battle on May 19. Think you have what it takes to adlib your way to first place? Let's put your wit to the test! No experience necessary. [NOTE: each application should be submitted per actor. Teams will be assembled according to how many submissions are received to make 3 even teams.]

2) Submit your application and audition video recording (or Skype audition!) for casting of "THE TELL-TALE HEART AND THE MIND OF POE - A New Theatrical Adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s Works" for showing in July.

You have the ENTIRE MONTH OF APRIL to submit your application to be in the improv, the works of Poe, or both! Click here for the complete guidelines and application forms: www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows.

This is a GREAT opportunity to get on the bandwagon as The Company of Strangers begins moving from traditional in-person auditions to building its actor base by virtual submission database. Instead of having to attend so many long and drawn-out auditions, wouldn't it be great just to get an email or phone call with a role offer? I would think so!

Looking for male and female, all races, ages 15 to infinity!

Let's see what you've got!

NOTE: The two events being auditioned for will be held at the Underground Collaborative, but this audition is actually, obviously, wherever it is convenient for you!