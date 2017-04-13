Auditions for "Always, Patsy Cline' at the Racine Theatre Guild

Event time: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16. No appointments necessary

The Racine Theatre Guild will be holding open auditions for, “Always, Patsy Cline,” on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16.

The musical is based on the true story of Louise Seger, who meets and befriends her idol, Patsy Cline. Featuring Patsy’s classic hits: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walking After Midnight,” Louise reminisces on her friendship with the country star. Last performed at RTG in 2003, this show is a collection of great memories and music.

Roles are available for two women: Patsy Cline, a strong country singer between the ages 20 – 40, and Louise Seger, ages 40 – 60. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild greenroom, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script and participants must prepare a song, bring sheet music, and perform with an accompanist. Tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in May and will be performed weekends July 14 - 23. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.