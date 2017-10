Auditions for Cream City Theater

Event time: 6:30 on August 15

CREAM CITY THEATER: Auditions for specific roles in "TWELVE ANGRY MEN" at 6:30 on August 15 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. Looking for actors for #3, #5, #6 and #10. Cold readings and no appointments necessary. Show dates are October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. Contact Katherine Beeson at KatieB9056@aol.com with any questions. Creamcitytheater.com