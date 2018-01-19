Auditions for Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine Theatre Guild will be holding auditions for the play version of Gertrude Chandler Warner’s “The Boxcar Children” on Monday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m.

The adventures of “The Boxcar Children” have been enjoyed by generations and now come to life on the stage. Orphaned and in danger of going to different foster homes, four siblings run away and make a railroad boxcar their home. Pursued by the authorities and a mysterious stranger, the children discover the rewards and perils of life on the run, as well as the joy of keeping their family together.

Roles are available for two boys and two girls, ages 10 and above. Additional adult roles are open for two to four men, ages 20 and older, and two women, ages 30 and up. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Kara Ernst-Schalk will hold auditions at the Racine Theatre Guild, located at 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in late February and performs weekends with a few daytime performances for school groups April 6 - 15. For further information visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at (262) 633-4218.