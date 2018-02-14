Auditions for Racine Theatre Guild
The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for the divine musical comedy, “Sister Act,” on Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.
Deloris Van Cartier goes from a sultry lounge singer to becoming Sister Mary Clarence and singing with the nuns in a grooving church choir in Sister Act. Forced to hide out in a convent, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, it will leave audiences breathless. This feel-good comedy smash is based on the 1992 hit film of the same name.
The show requires a large ensemble with roles for women and men ages 16 and older. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are encouraged to audition.
Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.
Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, located at 2000 W 6th St, Racine on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 4 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
“Sister Act” will go into rehearsal in March and performs weekends May 11 – 27. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the box office at (262) 633-4218.