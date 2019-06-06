Auditions for the 2019/20 Professional Training Institute (PTI) (Apply by June 26)

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is holding auditions for the 2019/20 Professional Training Institute (PTI), a free advanced actor training program for students in 9th – 12th grade who may have an interest in pursuing a career as a professional theater artist. Over the course of the season participants receive training from some of the top theater professionals in the world, culminating in a capstone summer performance where they will be employed as paid, professional actors.

For the past three years the PTI ensemble has been chosen out of hundreds of exceptional young talented students from all across Southeastern Wisconsin. They spent the school year training with leading theater artists including 10-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik, Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Casting Director JC Clementz, , In The Heights Choreographer William Carlos Angulo, Song for Nobodies star Bethany Thomas, Lisa Helmi-Johanson and John Norman Schneider from The Chinese Lady as well as Rep Associate Artistic Director May Adrales, Rep Director of Artistic Personnel Frank Honts and Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements.

To audition, applicants must complete the online application prior to June 26. If you are unable to submit an application/create a Google account, or have any questions about the application, please contact Dylan Sladky, Artistic Administrator, at dsladky@milwaukeerep.com.

Initial auditions will take place on Saturday, July 6, and Monday, July 8. All applicants must be available to attend an audition on one of these days in order to be considered. Callbacks will take place on Tuesday, July 30. Students who are called back will be required to see the 2019 PTI production of Everybody at Milwaukee Rep, running July 18-21. Tickets will be provided.

Training Sessions will be held on a Monday of each month from 5pm – 8pm at Milwaukee Repertory Theater: August 26, September 16, October 14, November 9, December 9, January 13, February 17, March 9, March 28, April 13, and May 11. All PTI participants will be required to attend a mandatory orientation on Monday, August 26, from 5p-8p. Parents are required at this orientation from 5:15p-6:00p. Members of the Professional Training Institute may not miss more than one training session per year.

for PTI program is provided by funders of The Rep’s community engagement initiative Mpact, which is designed to further the theater’s mission of creating positive change in the cultural, social and economic vitality of Milwaukee. Mpact supporters include Northwestern Mutual, The Lubar Family Foundation, The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation with additional support from GRAEF. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Ed Seaberg and Patrick Smith.

