AUDITIONS: Pure Enough To Drink
Milwaukee Central Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Company of Strangers is holding open auditions for the debut of
PURE ENOUGH TO DRINK
A Memory Play
By Alex Hoffman, with Jessica L. Sosnoski
This original 2-act drama explores the consequences of and reasons for addiction through the eyes of Alex Hoffmann and his son. A powerful memory play with both comedic and dramatic elements, Pure Enough To Drink makes its debut on The Company of Strangers Theater stage exploring lessons in self-sacrifice, patience, and evil.
Live Auditions:
October 29 and 30, between 5pm-7:30pm
Milwaukee Central Library
814 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee
(community room 1)
Online submissions also an option (deadline October 30)
Go here for audition forms and sign-up sheets!
www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows
CAST DESCRIPTIONS:
Alex Hoffmann: lead, age 40-55, father and husband of a broken family, humble but strong, struggles with an alcohol addiction
Shay Hoffmann: lead, age 18-25, son of Alex and Judy, heroin addict, passionate, rebellious, but loves his father
Judy Hoffmann: lead, wife of Alex and mother of Shay, strong but misguided, angry but it's because she cares
Sam "Mad Dog": lead, age 40-55, ex gang member now in prison, befriends Alex and starts to change
Dee-9: lead, age 40-55, ex gang member now in prison who hates Alex and has no desire to change
Mac: supporting role, drug dealer, age 20-40, Shay's main source of heroin
Mimi: supporting role, Shay's girlfriend, age 18-25
Stick, Hector, Paul, Graham: supporting roles, Dee-9's followers in prison, age 20-55
MK: supporting role, age 35-55, an ex model, still thinks she's got it, arrested for shoplifting
Guards, extras - speaking and non speaking
Show dates: Feb 1, 2, 8, 9
Rehearsals will run Nov-Jan