AUDITIONS: Pure Enough To Drink

The Company of Strangers is holding open auditions for the debut of

PURE ENOUGH TO DRINK

A Memory Play

By Alex Hoffman, with Jessica L. Sosnoski

This original 2-act drama explores the consequences of and reasons for addiction through the eyes of Alex Hoffmann and his son. A powerful memory play with both comedic and dramatic elements, Pure Enough To Drink makes its debut on The Company of Strangers Theater stage exploring lessons in self-sacrifice, patience, and evil.

Live Auditions:

October 29 and 30, between 5pm-7:30pm

Milwaukee Central Library

814 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee

(community room 1)

Online submissions also an option (deadline October 30)

Go here for audition forms and sign-up sheets!

www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows

CAST DESCRIPTIONS:

Alex Hoffmann: lead, age 40-55, father and husband of a broken family, humble but strong, struggles with an alcohol addiction

Shay Hoffmann: lead, age 18-25, son of Alex and Judy, heroin addict, passionate, rebellious, but loves his father

Judy Hoffmann: lead, wife of Alex and mother of Shay, strong but misguided, angry but it's because she cares

Sam "Mad Dog": lead, age 40-55, ex gang member now in prison, befriends Alex and starts to change

Dee-9: lead, age 40-55, ex gang member now in prison who hates Alex and has no desire to change

Mac: supporting role, drug dealer, age 20-40, Shay's main source of heroin

Mimi: supporting role, Shay's girlfriend, age 18-25

Stick, Hector, Paul, Graham: supporting roles, Dee-9's followers in prison, age 20-55

MK: supporting role, age 35-55, an ex model, still thinks she's got it, arrested for shoplifting

Guards, extras - speaking and non speaking

Show dates: Feb 1, 2, 8, 9

Rehearsals will run Nov-Jan