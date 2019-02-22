AUDITIONS: The Ransom of Red Chief (March 4)

Arcade Theatre at The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Auditions for the family friendly comedy THE RANSOM OF RED CHIEF (Need adult and child actors!) Two buddies wanting a get-rich-quick scheme decide to kidnap "Red," young nephew of a wealthy banker, for ransom. However, Red drives the kidnappers crazy with his high energy and tomfoolery that his kidnappers can't wait to get rid of him...only to find the tables have turned, and they may have to pay a pretty sum to return the little terror! Packed with hilarity and wit, The Ransom of Red Chief is brought to you with a story analysis concerning family and responsibility.

Audition March 4. https://www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows for info.

Arcade Theatre at The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
