Auditions: The Star-Spangled Girl (Jan. 8-9)

The Company of Strangers Theater is holding open auditions for THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL, by Neil Simon

Synopsis: Andy and Norman are radical liberals struggling to make a living through their magazine dedicated to fighting "the system" in America. Sophie is an all-American Southern girl who moves into the apartment next door. Norman immediately falls in love with Sophie, but his feelings are not reciprocated. Norman's obsession with Sophie makes Andy hire her just to keep the magazine going. While Sophie is convinced that they are editing a dangerously subversive magazine, she finds that her real source of annoyance is that the wrong man is pressing his attentions on her. Love and politics blend together delightfully in this romantic comedy that will be presented with a unique and pertinent cultural analysis.

LOOKING FOR 2 MALES, ONE FEMALE, AGES APPROX 25-45​​

JANUARY 8 & 9, 6-8PM

(attend ONLY one day, anytime between 6-8pm, no call backs will be conducted)

THE UNDERGROUND COLLABORATIVE

161 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee (lower level of the Grand Avenue Mall, Plankington Building, under TJ Maxx)

A monologue is HIGHLY encouraged, but cold readings will be provided.

SHOW DATES: MARCH 9, 10, 16, 17 - 2018

Rehearsals will run 2-3 nights a week from Jan 22-March 2.

Mandatory tech week will run March 5-8.