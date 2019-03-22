From Rogue Stage Theater, winner of the 2018 Footlights People’s Choice Award for Outstanding Musical (Non-Professional), comes “August: Osage County,” an exclusive event at The Old Courthouse Museum in West Bend, featuring a live band. Soda, water and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, “August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts is a two-fisted Southern drama that audiences will never forget. When world-renowned poet Beverly Weston disappears, his dying wife Violet reunites with their long distance relations, all of whom harbor secrets. Holed up together at the family’s Oklahoma estate, tensions boil over in the Summer heat as lies get uncovered and mysteries are revealed. This production contains mature language and themes. 7:30pm performances March 22, 23, 28, 29, & 30, with 2pm matinees on March 23 & 30. Tickets are $20