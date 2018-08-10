AURA Music Series: Newvices

Google Calendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00

Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Friday, August 10th: Featuring Newvices

Featured in Summerfest’s Emerging Artist Series 2018, and quickly working their way up through the ranks as one of Milwaukee’s most epic bands to see live, Newvices combines both funk and beach tunes to create a lingering sound that gets listeners grooving, thinking, and feeling.

For more information & updates: www.auraatthemac.com

Info
Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - AURA Music Series: Newvices - 2018-08-10 20:00:00