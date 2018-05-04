Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center's inaugural Legacy of Excellence

Community members and Aurora employees will come together to raise funds for Precision Medicine and its impact on cardiac, neuro, and cancer care at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The fundraiser will be a black tie optional event, featuring a multi-course dinner by Bartolottas, silent auction, presentation of the Community Leadership Award, and live entertainment.

For information on tickets, sponsorship, silent auction item donation, or program ads, please contact Amanda Damm with the Aurora Health Care Foundation (a 501c3 organization) at 414-649-7122, amanda.damm@aurora.org, or visit give.aurora.org/excellence.