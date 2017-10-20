Australian Blues Hall of Fame Artist Michael Charles to Appear in Concert

Grammy elected and Blues Hall of Fame Artist, Australian blues artist Michael Charles will claim the stage and embrace you with an elevated level of energy and a guitar driven journey through thirty four years and thirty four releases of his original music.

Leading off with an explosive blues number, the audience is soon captivated by well-rehearsed preci-sion experiencing MC’s original blues, blues based rock, inspiring ballads, as well as some well-known covers. As always and with all Michael Charles’s performances and recordings, his guitar is kept fore-front and is the driving force behind his music!