Authentic Birth Center is 5 Years Old!

Authentic Birth Center-Wellness Collective 530 N. 108th Place, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226

Authentic Birth Center is celebrating 5 years of serving area families. We have welcomed 450+ babies, under our stars and have served countless others! We are thanking our Authentic Family and inviting the community to join us as we look to the future! We have an awesome morning planned with a bounce house, photo booth, carnival games, children's activities, many great door prizes and of course cupcakes! This is a fee event but requires registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/authentic-birth-center-5-yr-birthday-party-you-are-invited-tickets-49393122158

Info
Authentic Birth Center-Wellness Collective 530 N. 108th Place, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
Health, Kids & Family, Misc. Events
4142319640
