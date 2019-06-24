Author Talk: Mary Alice Monroe

Mary Alice Monroe is a prolific environmental-fiction writer, and her novels have explored humanity’s dynamic relationships with fragile habitats and threatened species. The best-selling author’s new novel, The Summer Guests, brings together an eclectic cast of characters as they flee a coastal hurricane. With their lives upended by natural disaster, this heartfelt story follows each guest through a stress-filled week at a North Carolina farm. Monroe will visit Books & Company in Oconomowoc in support of her new novel.