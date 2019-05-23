Author Talk: Nora McInerny

× Expand Photo credit: Brandon Werth Photography Nora McInerny

Nora McInerny, the host of Terrible, Thanks for Asking, is coming to Boswell for a conversation with Moe Richardson, cofounder of the real-life Hot Young Widows Club, about a wise, humorous roadmap and caring resource for anyone going through the loss of a loved one - or even a difficult life moment. Register for free at mcinernymke.bpt.me or upgrade to registration with a copy of The Hot Young Widow's Club for signing line priority for $18, including tax and ticketing fee.

In the span of a few weeks, thirty-something Nora McInerny had a miscarriage, lost her father to cancer, and lost her husband due to a brain tumor. What Nora discovered is that, when you’re in these hard moments, it can feel impossible to feel like even a shadow of the person you once were. How do you find that person again? Welcome to The Hot Young Widows Club, Nora’s response to the toughest questions about life’s biggest struggles.

The Hot Young Widows Club isn’t just for people who have lost a spouse, but an essential tool for anyone who has gone through a major life struggle. Based on her own experiences and those of the listeners dedicated to her podcast, Nora offers wise, heartfelt, and often humorous advice to anyone navigating a painful period in their lives.

Nora McInerny is the reluctant cofounder of the Hot Young Widows Club (a program of her nonprofit, Still Kickin), author of the memoirs It's Okay to Laugh, (Crying Is Cool Too) and No Happy Endings, and the host of the award-winning podcast Terrible, Thanks for Asking. She was voted Most Humorous by the Annunciation Catholic School Class of 1998. Moe Richardson is cofounder of the real-life Hot Young Widows Club, a program of the Still Kickin nonprofit organization.