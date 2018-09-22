Autumnal Equinox Yoga Mala - Celebrate with 108 Sun Salutations

Amp up your personal power through the collective practice of 108 repetitions of Surya Namaskar. Classical Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation A) is a series of twelve physical postures linked with breath. A thorough demonstration will be provided at the beginning of the event. Then, go at your own pace and participate in as few or as many Salutations as you like. ALL ARE WELCOME!

Investment in you: $30 advance / $40 day of

Call 262-781-8102 to register or visit Everyday-bliss.com for more info!