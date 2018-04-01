Avril Challenge 2018
Sugar Maple 441 E. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Celebrate spring by sampling saisons from 4 Milwaukee-area breweries. Participants include Explorium Brewpub, Fermentorium, Gathering Place and Raised Grain. Representatives from each brewery will be in attendance with other beers from their portfolios. A flight of 4 x 5 oz. pours will be $10 and each flight gets you a vote for your favorite saison.
