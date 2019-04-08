Axe-Throwing Doubles League

AXE MKE 1924 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Axe-throwing Leagues are back at AXE MKE and Monday nights will never be the same. We'll have some drinks, throw some axes, and have more than a little fun. Novice to expert axe-throwers will have a blast as the axe-tion heats up toward Championship Week. Space is limited to the first 24 teams of two players each. Check out the details below and register or give us a call to book your team before lanes fill up!

414.488.9340
