Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as the live stage. Bill sells out theaters internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts on iTunes. He is currently working on the third season of his hit animated Netflix series, F Is For Family; the second season premiered on May 30, 2017 featuring Bill, Laura Dern and Justin Long as the Murphy family. On January 31, 2017, Bill premiered his fifth hour-long comedy special, Walk Your Way Out, on Netflix and on September 30, 2014, he released the vinyl album, Live At Andrew’s House, a recording of his 2011 Carnegie Hall performance. Bill was seen in the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home, he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White, was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.