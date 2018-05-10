Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show returns to the stage in 2018 for a very special ’45th Anniversary’ retrospective of Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon. Having sold in excess of 45 million copies and judged by many as the greatest rock album of all time, The Dark Side of the Moon was an ambitious psychedelic masterpiece that redefined rock itself and propelled Pink Floyd and its members to rock immortality. Each night Brit Floyd will perform classic tracks from The Dark Side of the Moon alongside gems from Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell plus lots more.