MAGNIFICAT

“My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord”. These joyful words will brighten up a January afternoon at Bay Shore Lutheran as the Bach Chamber Choir and Orchestra and soloists present J. S. Bach’s magnificent work “Magnificat”. Other pieces on the program are seasonal selections by Dan Forrest, Morten Lauridsen, Brian McLinden, Jake Runestad, Tomas Luis de Victoria, Peter Warlock, as well as an arrangement of the Enniscorthy (Wexford) Carol.

DATE: Sunday, January 8 ’17

TIME: 3:00pm

VENUE: Bay Shore Lutheran Church

1200 E. Hampton Road

Whitefish Bay

TICKETS: $17 in advance

$18 at the door (check or cash please)

$10 for full-time students

$1 discount for seniors

For tickets and more information, please contact David Wihowski at (414) 427-7160.

www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com

