Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape

Crimson Club is stoked to host our first annual Back to the 80s, "Living on a Prayer" Prom night! This totally rad﻿ event includes music by the bodacious, local tribute band, "Mixtape", free spiked punch from 7-9pm, 80s themed drink list with specials, costume contest with prizes, photo opportunities, and crowning a Prom King and Queen. Omigod, this will be a most tubular event of the year!