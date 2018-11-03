Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape

Google Calendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00

The Crimson Club 7211 W. Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

Crimson Club is stoked to host our first annual Back to the 80s, "Living on a Prayer" Prom night! This totally rad﻿ event includes music by the bodacious, local tribute band, "Mixtape", free spiked punch from 7-9pm, 80s themed drink list with specials, costume contest with prizes, photo opportunities, and crowning a Prom King and Queen. Omigod, this will be a most tubular event of the year!

Info
The Crimson Club 7211 W. Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
414-488-8807
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Back to the '80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2018-11-03 19:00:00