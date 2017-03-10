Event time: 7:30pm

Mojo Dojo Comedy is proud to present THE BADGER TIMES JOURNAL REPORT. See comedian Greg Bach and a crack team of correspondents tackle the news and topics that matter the most to Wisconsin in a hilarious, satirical way.

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3089293

