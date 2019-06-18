Banana Wind in Concert: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute (6:30pm)
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Calling all parrotheads!!! Join us for a fun evening in our beautiful outdoor amphitheater in the Ladish Foundation Plaza as we sing along with this outstanding Jimmy Buffet tribute band! Come and chill out as we kick off the summer season.
Don’t forget your lawn chairs! Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Rain date: June 20 @ 6:30 pm
Info
Live Music/Performance