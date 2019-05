Band Ring Workshop / Saturday, June 22nd, 10am-4pm

Learn basic hammering, forming and soldering skills while creating your own textured sterling silver band ring. Great as a refresher course or to learn beginner techniques.

Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino

$73 RAM Members; $88 Non-Members ($15 supply fee included)

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.