We Banjo 3: Kickoff to Milwaukee Irish Fest

Event time: 7:00pm

March is the time of year where everyone is Irish! So get your Irish on and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with us and We Banjo 3 as we also kickoff the countdown to the 2016 Milwaukee Irish Fest! Not only will you hear music from one of the best bands in the Irish circuit, but we'll also reveal the full Irish Fest Entertainment Line-Up!

Bring your friends and family because this is a concert for everyone!

Pre-Sale tickets are $25 and available for a limited time.

General Admission tickets are $30.

This event is presented by CelticMKE, home of Milwaukee Irish Fest. The location of the concert will be at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Doors will open at 6 pm. There will be a cash bar, food provided by Miss Katie's Diner, and samplings from Ciderboys.

Buy Tickets here: http://celticmke.com/CelticMKE-Events/We-Banjo-3-Concert.htm

Questions? Contact us at 414-476-3378 or at info@celticmke.com

Price: $25.00 Pre-Sale; $30 General Admission Children 12 & Under are Free