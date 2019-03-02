We Banjo 3 w/Milwaukee High School For Performing Arts Orchestra

We Banjo 3 will perform at The Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, on Saturday, March 2nd at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. This event is open to patrons of all ages. Tickets are $24.50. For more information call 404-286-3663 or visit pabsttheater.org.

For this very special show, the band will be accompanied by the Milwaukee High School For The Performing Arts' orchestra conducted by Pablo Amaya on two songs: "Hold Onto To Your Soul" and "Bunch of Green Rushes."

On their Roots To Rise tour, We Banjo 3 has partnered with Mental Health America to raise funds and awareness. The band will donate $2.00 from the sale of every t-shirt to MHA from now until the conclusion of the tour on March 24th at Schimmel Center at Pace University in New York City. Additionally, the band has placed a link to the free, confidential mental health screening on the MHA website.