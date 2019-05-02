Barbaro w/Chicken Wire Empire

BARBARO // CHICKEN WIRE EMPIRE- THURSDAY, MAY 2ND 8PM

$10 tickets here- barbaro-anodyne.eventbrite.com and at the door.

Barbaro’s music is at once lively and intimate, perfect for twirling around the dance floor or cooking with someone you love. The Minneapolis-Winona quartet have built momentum around their dynamic sound, each set flowing naturally between energetic jams and contemplative interludes. Their upcoming album, due out spring 2019, showcases their captivating songwriting, layered over textures pulled from bluegrass, jazz, pop, and country-western.

Barbaro has performed at premier Midwest music festivals including Blue Ox, Boats & Bluegrass, and MBOTMA. In 2018, the band released their first EP and claimed two contest wins, at the John Hartford Memorial Festival Band Contest and MBOTMA’s Americana Roots Band Contest.

Chicken Wire Empire- Contemporary tones blend with traditional roots in Milwaukee’s unparalleled Chicken Wire Empire. Since their formation in 2014, the Chicken Wire Empire has wasted little time establishing themselves as one of the hottest up and coming bands in the local and regional music scene. Ryan Ogburn (mandolin), Jordan Kroeger (upright Bass), Greg Brundage (Guitar), and Jon Peik (banjo), Ernest Brusubardis IV (fiddle) Together these individuals deliver their bluegrass inspired song to audiences of any age.